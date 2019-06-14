Take the pledge to vote

Did Keanu Reeves Really Steal a Camera From the Paparazzi?

The claim is false; the photo has circulated online for years in media reports about Reeves filming scenes for a movie in New York.

AFP

June 14, 2019
Did Keanu Reeves Really Steal a Camera From the Paparazzi?
The claim is false; the photo has circulated online for years in media reports about Reeves filming scenes for a movie in New York.
A photo has been shared scores of times in a Facebook post which claims it shows US actor Keanu Reeves stealing a camera from the paparazzi. The claim is false; the photo has circulated online for years in media reports about Reeves filming scenes for the 2012 film Generation Um.

The photo was shared in this Facebook post on March 6, 2019.

The caption states: “He stole the paparazzi’s camera.”

The photo has also been shared alongside similar images of Reeves .

The claim is false; the photo has circulated online for years in media reports about Reeves filming scenes for a movie in New York.

A reverse image search found the same photo was published by British newspaper the Daily Mail on October 7, 2010.

The report states the photo shows Reeves filming Generation Um… in New York’s East Village.

Reeves was the male protagonist in the 2012 film.

This is precisely why they say you shouldn't believe everything you see on the internet. I mean, Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest guys around. Why on earth would he steal a camera?

