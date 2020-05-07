Fact Check: Did Nurses in Jhalawar Hospital Resign Because of Misconduct by Jamaatis?

For the past few days, a viral message claiming that a hundred nurses in a hospital in Jhalawar, have resigned because of Tablighi Jamaatis who misbehaved with them during their stay has been doing the rounds on social media. That claim, however, is false.

It all began when a Twitter user named Rishi Raj shared a bulletin by a popular Hindi news channel, News Nation, which said that 100 nurses at the hospital in Jhalawar, Rajasthan had submitted their resignation. Yet, the bulletin did not mention a reason.

राजस्थान के "झालावाड़" में एक साथ 100 नर्सों ने दिया इस्तीफ़ा... क्योंकि जमाती उनपर थूकते है, वार्ड बॉय खाना देने जाता है तो जाहिल जमाती बिरयानी की मांग करते हैं और मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर उन्हें गंदी गंदी गाली देते है.😡 pic.twitter.com/7gRHsZ59Ui — ऋषि राजपूत (राष्ट्रवादी) (@srishirajIND) April 28, 2020

The Twitter user further added in the tweet that the nurses resigned because Jamaatis misbehaved with them. The message also claimed that the Jamaatis had demanded biryani during their stay at the hospital and had spat at the ward boys and nurses when their demands weren't met. Consequently, the nurses resigned because they wanted to protest against such behaviour.

For context, out of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India, nearly a fifth are related to the religious gathering at the Markaz, the Jamaat headquarters located in Delhi's Nizamuddin. This led to some sections of the society severely criticising the group and blaming them for the spread of the pandemic in the country. Since then, the community has faced violence, boycott and hate speeches, which has only worsened with time.

Therefore, the claim that nurses resigned because of the Jamaatis isn't very surprising. It went viral on Facebook and Twitter, with people blaming the community for the same.

However, the message is false.

On searching, we found a few news articles by media organisations like News Nation, ABP News, Lallantop and others which claimed that the nurses had indeed submitted their resignation to the hospital authorities. But their reason wasn't Jamaatis or their alleged misbehaviour. In fact, no news article or report even mentions that as a possible reason.

On the contrary, the reports mentioned that the nurses had resigned due to administration issues and to rebel against low wages. The nurses also mentioned in their resignation letter that the healthcare workers weren't being given proper protection gear or PPE kits; they also mentioned how they were willing to come back to work if the conditions improved and if PPE kits were provided.

There is absolutely no mention of Jamaatis in the resignation letter. Hence, the claim is false.