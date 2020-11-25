Fact Check: Did PM Modi Announce Another Lockdown in These Five States?

The coronavirus cases in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai are spiking once again at an alarming rate. With the latest surge and the fresh wave of the pandemic hitting, rumours of another phase of lockdown are making rounds. Amid all the talk about fresh curbs to control the spread of coronavirus , claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing another lockdown are making rounds on social media.

A Facebook post with a video of Modi claims that the Prime Minister has announced a lockdown across five states. The 11-minute long video shows file images of PM Modi with "Breaking News" graphics. The video has gone viral with over 1.07 lakh likes, over 8,000 shares and more than 3.4 million views.

The voiceover in the video says that five states, including Delhi, are set to reimpose lockdown. "Permission granted to impose lockdown in five states, the Prime Minister has announced," the caption reads. However, the claim is fake.

Apart from few states like Gujarat imposing night curfews, no fresh restrictions have been imposed. PM Modi held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of various states to review the coronavirus situation in the respective states and discussed the strategy for vaccine distribution.

Strategies to be adopted at the field level, including identifying people to be vaccinated on a priority basis in the states and distribution methods, were discussed, according to officials.

The states apprised about the preparations on the ground, including cold chain centres and training of personnel, and gave suggestions. At the meeting, the prime minister avoided giving a timeline about the vaccine, saying the government is keeping a close watch as some vaccine candidates have reached the final stage of the trial. He asserted that the safety of citizens will be as much a priority for the government as the speed of the vaccination programme.

(With inputs from PTI)