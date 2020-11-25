Fact-Check: Did RJD Really Throw Away Sweets After Losing Elections in Bihar?

A photo has been shared in multiple Facebook and Twitter posts alongside a claim that it shows political party workers in the east Indian state of Bihar dumping Indian sweets after losing an election. The claim, however, is false; the photo has circulated in a news report about a raid by government officials at a sweet shop in the northern state of Haryana which uncovered a batch of rotten dessert.

The photo was published here on Facebook on November 12, 2020.

The post’s caption reads: “After loosing battle of ballots in Bihar, RJD workers decided to dump 1000s of ‘Rasgulle’. Wish they had served them to the poor instead. It’s so important to be educated.#TejashwiYadav.”

RJD is an acronym for Rashtriya Janata Dal, a political party led by Tejashwi Yadav. In November 2020, the party fell short of securing a governing majority in the Bihar election.

Rasgulle is a syrupy Indian dessert.

Reverse and keyword searches on Google found the photo was published in a news report about a raid by officials on a sweet shop in Sirsa, a city in Haryana.

The photo was published here by Hindi-language newspaper Amar Ujala on November 10, 2020.

Part of the story translates to English as: “Officials from Haryana government today conducted a raid at a sweet shop, some of the samples of the sweets have been sent to the laboratory, while 100 kilograms of putrid Rasgulla were destroyed.”

Other Indian news outlets published reports on the raid on the sweet shop in Haryana here.