Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?

For most of us growing up in the 90s, Tinky Winky, Laa Laa, Po and Dipsy formed an important part of our childhood. And if you didn't instantly recognise the names, I'm sorry, you can't call yourself a 90s kid.

And if you loved the Teletubbies just as much as I did, you'll remember the Sun Baby - the jolly, giggling, chuckling baby that smiled upon our four multi-coloured friends as they played around on the faux green fields.

Although you probably remember her as a baby, time doesn't really stand still, not even in Teletubbyland. Jess Smith, the woman who played the baby in the show, is 19 years old now. Doesn't that make you feel a billion years old now?

Recently, a picture of Jess Smith holding a baby went viral. Some claimed that it was her baby.

The teletubbies sun baby has a baby. pic.twitter.com/z7P3vMKVCW — thatUnkoolKid👀 (@Lu_Lams_) July 20, 2019

This has made me feel 800 years old https://t.co/8KJx1Y8tiq — Greg James (@gregjames) July 22, 2019

But hold your horses, for this isn't true. This isn't Jess Smith's baby. In fact, she has been photographed with the new Teletubby baby, Berry, who is currently eighteen months old. The official Twitter page for the Teletubbies shared the news.

.@gregjames This is the original Sun Baby, Jess Smith, with our new Sun Baby, Berry! Seeing Jess all grown up makes us feel old too! 😲 https://t.co/zrsHzhW0YO — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 22, 2019

Jess Smith had played the role of the Sun Baby for quite a while before handing over the torch to Berry.