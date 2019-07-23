Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?

Recently, a picture of Jess Smith holding a baby went viral. Some claimed that it was her baby.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?
Image: Twitter/ TeletubbiesHQ
Loading...

For most of us growing up in the 90s, Tinky Winky, Laa Laa, Po and Dipsy formed an important part of our childhood. And if you didn't instantly recognise the names, I'm sorry, you can't call yourself a 90s kid.

And if you loved the Teletubbies just as much as I did, you'll remember the Sun Baby - the jolly, giggling, chuckling baby that smiled upon our four multi-coloured friends as they played around on the faux green fields.

Although you probably remember her as a baby, time doesn't really stand still, not even in Teletubbyland. Jess Smith, the woman who played the baby in the show, is 19 years old now. Doesn't that make you feel a billion years old now?

Recently, a picture of Jess Smith holding a baby went viral. Some claimed that it was her baby.

But hold your horses, for this isn't true. This isn't Jess Smith's baby. In fact, she has been photographed with the new Teletubby baby, Berry, who is currently eighteen months old. The official Twitter page for the Teletubbies shared the news.

Jess Smith had played the role of the Sun Baby for quite a while before handing over the torch to Berry.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram