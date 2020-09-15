Fact Check: Does Sudha Murthy Really Sell Vegetables at a Temple Once a Year?

Few days back, Sudha Murthy, author, philanthropist and chairperson of Infosys Foundation hit headlines with a viral image, that claimed she sells vegetables once every year in front of a temple to get rid of her 'ego'.

The image was first shared by IRS officer Surbhi, who took to Twitter to say, “Every year Sudha Murthy, wife of founder Infosys, spends one year selling vegetables to get rid of Ego. How one doesn’t let money change their values.”

Every year Sudha Murthy, wife of founder Infosys, spends one year selling vegetables to get rid of Ego. How one doesn’t let money change their values. pic.twitter.com/9MbkpZcVoc — Surbhi (@surbhig_) September 12, 2020

The tweet had garnered over 4,000 retweets and nearly 24,000 likes.

Since then the image was all over social media with netizens singing praises for the philanthropist and further propagating what turned out to be fake news.

#DidYouKnowSudha Murti (Wife of #Infosys founder Narayan Murthy whose wealth is over 2500cr) sells vegetables in front of Venkateshwar Temple for 1 day every year to get rid of any kind of EGO अहंकार🙏 pic.twitter.com/PWknpJxXmD — Raghav Chaudhary (@MrRChaudhary) September 12, 2020

Every year Sudha Murthy, wife of founder Infosys, spends one year selling vegetables to get rid of Ego. How one doesn’t let money change their values. pic.twitter.com/PRZLEze5m7 https://t.co/0toW90AlzU — Chandan Singh Rajput (@Chandankumarsi8) September 14, 2020

Touched by your simplicity Maam.#SudhaMurthy Ji, whose wealth is around Rs. 2,480 crores, is having a great influence on the Sikh philosophy of ‘Kar Seva’. https://t.co/KhEqjI9WZo — CoralSapphire (@CoralSapphire) September 14, 2020

Pls make vegetable vendor become founder if Infosys for one day to boost ego thanks. https://t.co/ouf2eZJGLU — Sumukhi Suresh (@sumukhisuresh) September 13, 2020

Indians have such a guilty conscience about being rich that they have to do routinely such stunts to clear their conscience https://t.co/hb5M0wIQHD — UrbanPixel (@UrbanPixxel) September 13, 2020

The viral trend was also covered by many publications and shared extensively.

In a recent interview with IANS, Murthy took a serious view of the photograph, in which she is sitting amidst heaps of vegetables, going viral and said that she was not happy with the way she was portrayed on social media sites as she was sitting there for a pious work and not for a publicity event

Murthy said she despised being in the limelight for such fake news.

"I am not sitting there to sell vegetables. It pains me to hear such stories. I am sitting there as a devotee not as a vendor. This ritual is very close to my heart. I am sitting in the middle of assorted vegetables to pick good ones to prepare meals during the three-day annual ritual - Ragahvendra Rayara Samaradhane - that takes place in Ragavendra Matha in Bengaluru's Jayanagara 5th Block near my house," she said to IANS.

Murthy has been doing this since a very young age, when she would visit the holy place with her grandmother.

"My grandmother used to do this and I used to accompany her and take part in this ritual. Since then I have strictly followed it even to this date," she said.

Murthy visits the kitchen for three days a year, where she sorts and cleans vegetables.

A Bangalore Mirror report from 2013 stated that she cleans the kitchen and the adjoining rooms and then washes the dirty utensils. She also dusts the shelves, chops vegetables, takes inventory of stock, sweeps the yard and empties the trash cans.

In a later tweet, Surbhi shared Bangalore Mirror's article to acquaint her followers with the lesser known facts.

(With inputs from IANS)