Fact Check: Images of Water-logged Streets Being Shared as NEET Exam Centres are Fake

Despite opposition from students, activists and political parties to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains exam amid pandemic, the test got underway this morning. With masks, gloves and sanitisers, students lined up in socially distanced queues at exam centres to be taken into examination halls where again they were made to sit as per staggered seating arrangements. Students and activists had expressed apprehension over the decision to hold exams and flood situation in several states. '

Meanwhile, images of exam centres inundated in flood waters have surfaced on social media and are being circulated as images of NEEt centres. People on social media are expressing anguish over the situation under which students are writing the exam, However, the images are old and not from NEET exam centres. As many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET.

This is the condition of examination centres and govt. wants to conduct exam's #SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/tSGUaN9y78 — Political____Dr⏺ (@Political___dr) August 28, 2020

Interestingly, the set of images were shared by several social media handles and with exactly the same caption. "This is the condition of examination centres and govt. wants to conduct exam's (sic)."

A reverse image search shows that the first image from outside a school dates back to 2016 in Allahabad after rains had lashed the town in Uttar Pradesh. The second photo showing bus wading through flooded road is from 2017 when Mumbai had been lashed by heavy rains and roads were water-logged.

The third image is from Uttrakhand's Haridwar captured in 2019, while the fourth image too is from 2019 and shows water-logged streets in Patna after torrential rains.

Earlier, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal 'Nishank' appealed to the chief ministers of various states to support the students appearing for the exam. There has been a growing chorus for postponing JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"I appeal to chief ministers of all states that support our students in such unprecedented circumstances and make appropriate arrangements so the aspirants do not have to face any inconvenience. I also appeal to students to have faith in agencies behind conduct of the examination," the Education Minister said.

Meanwhile, netizens came out in support of students appearing for the toughest exam of the country amid corona scare. Many shared their good wishes over microblogging site Twitter.