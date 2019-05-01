Take the pledge to vote

Fact Check: Is Madonna Really Chanting Hanuman Chalisa in this Viral Video?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
For kids growing up in the 80s and 90s, Madonna truly was the "Queen of Pop". No doubt, Madonna does have a strong fan base in India, but would she ever really chant Hanuman Chalisa to appease her desi fans?

A few days ago, a Facebook user, who goes by the name Manohar PV, posted a video which showed a woman singing Hanuman Chalisa. Nothing extraordinary about that, right? We bring it up because this man claimed that the woman in the video was none other than Madonna.

He captioned it, "MODIFICATION..? Times are indeed changing ! Madonna sings Hanuman Chalisa."



As of now, the video has received over two thousand views and a number of people have shared it as well. The video has received quite a few comments too. However, on going through them, we came across a particularly interesting comment which challenged the credibility of the video.

The user had commented, "She is not Madonna. Its a band called Shanti people."

If you search on YouTube using the name of the band, you'll find the very same video which had been posted by their official account almost 4 years ago. The video is titled "Hanuman Jam" and shows the lead vocalist, Uma Devi, singing the Hanuman Chalisa. The band's description reads, "Shanti People is a band that amalgamates eastern and western musical culture, combining authentic Vedic hymns with EDM."

To put it simply, the woman in the viral video is Uma Devi and not Madonna.

Watch the actual video here:



We really can't stress this enough - do check before you believe or share something on social media!
