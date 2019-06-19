Fact Check: Is this Viral Photo of a Dog Digging a Hole in its Owner's Grave Real?

A photo of a dog in a graveyard has been shared hundreds of thousands of times in online posts that claim the animal dug a hole to be close to its dead owner. The claim is false; the photo shows a street dog in Serbia that dug into the ground to have a warm place to give birth. Other photos show the same dog sheltering there with its puppies; they were later rescued.

The photo is contained in this January 10, 2019 Facebook post, which has been shared more than 21,000 times.

Its caption reads: “A dog dug a hole in the tomb of his owner who has just died so that he could be close to the person who he loves most. Nothing in the world can compare with the love and loyalty of a dog for his owner.”

The same photo has been shared in numerous places on Facebook with a similar claim, for example in this post published July 20, 2015, which has been shared more than 620,000 times.

The claim is false; the dog dug the hole to have a warm place to give birth.

A reverse image search on Google found the same photo posted by the Facebook account of a German animal rescue group here on April 22, 2015.

The photo is one of seven images in a Facebook photo album created by the group. The German-language album title is: “Dog family under a grave”.

Translated into English, the album’s description reads:

“Sometimes you just want to cry and pull the blanket over your head... These pictures have so much symbolic character and stand for the suffering and misery of the street animals in Serbia.

“Abandoned, exposed, hungry and pregnant, this bitch was left with only this path to take: to dig a hole under a gravestone and give birth to her babies there.

“The only protection they have against the cold at night and the very warm sun during the day. Rain fills the hole and there is nothing to eat for the mummy. When she is discovered, it will be all over for her children...

“Please help the mother with her children so that they can be sheltered, vaccinated, neutering at a later date for the mum and fed regularly and given a little care. She doesn't expect anything, but you can give her a little security.”

One of the photos, which shows the dog’s puppies sheltering in the hole, is embedded below:

That photo album’s description says: “All Photos so far from our little family of the cemetery!!!!! Little Boomer has had the hardest hit by an unknown virus. He has fought for his life and won!!!!! This is why we are incredibly proud of him!!!