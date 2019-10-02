Fact Check: Is This Viral Video of Crocodile in Flooded Streets Really From Patna?
A video that has been widely circulated on social media shows a bunch a people trying to tackle a crocodile which has made its way into a residential colony.
A video that has been widely circulated on social media shows a bunch a people trying to tackle a crocodile which has made its way into a residential colony.
Incessant heavy rain has left several parts of Bihar flooded, with day to day life coming to a complete stand still in the flood affected areas. Social media has been abuzz with videos and visuals which assert the brevity of the situation in the state.
A video that has been widely circulated on social media shows a bunch a people trying to tackle a crocodile which has made its way into a residential colony. According to the people sharing the video, the incident happened in Patna. Some tweets and Facebook posts also mentioned that the video was taken in Rajendra Nagar in Patna, which remained flooded in chest deep water till Tuesday.
Alligator (ghariyal) found in Rajendra Nagar of patna city.People are devastated but the alligator is more than devastated#PatnaRains #patnafloods #patnaraindisaster pic.twitter.com/ViZ8mEk0JR— pratik kumar (@pratikicecool) September 30, 2019
Bhaiya see this#patnafloods #PatnaRains #Patna pic.twitter.com/3GiBBb0x7V— abhinav 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@av_abhinav007) September 30, 2019
पटना राजेंद्र नगर की गलियों में, मगरमच्छ। #crocodile #patna #rain #water #alert #पटना #राजेंद्रनगर #मगरमच्छ pic.twitter.com/qKN4Mie0Ml— Gautam Kumar Singh (@gautamkumargtms) September 30, 2019
However, a reverse search of the same visuals revealed that the video is not from Patna, but from the Vadodara floods which wreaked havoc in Gujarat earlier this year. According to reports, this video dates back to August 3 and 4, 2019 when a ten foot crocodile was rescued by the NRDF in the Vadsar region in Vadodara.
Moreover, we came across several visuals of the same incident which had been posted by ANI and Connect Gujarat, further confirming that the video is indeed from Gujarat and not Patna.
Vadodara: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued a crocodile from Vadsar area, earlier today. It was handed over to forest department officials. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/IFXQJezwqc— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019
#Gujarat #Vadodara Approximately 10 feet Crocodile rescued by local help team and #NDRF @ #Vadsar#ConnectGujarat #BeyondJustNews @NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/iIQ4aAxyaH— ConnectGujarat (@ConnectGujarat) August 3, 2019
Furthermore, a longer version of the video had also been shared by Desh Gujarat on YouTube on August 31.
As they say, don't believe everything that's on the internet. At least 29 people have died owing to floods in Patna; spreading fake or unverified news could only further augment the chaos that has taken Bihar by storm.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police
- Spotify Now Lets You Add Podcasts to Your Playlists; Expect Better Discoverability Too
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year