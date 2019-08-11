Is this Viral Video of Kashmiris Protesting Against Revocation of Article 370 Real?
A video has been viewed thousands of times in multiple posts on Facebook which claim it shows thousands protesting in Jammu and Kashmir on August 6, 2019, after the Indian government revoked the Indian-administered state’s semi-autonomous status. The claim is false; the video shows a funeral procession for two young militants killed by security forces in the state in December 2018.
The 39-second video was published in this Facebook post on August 7, 2019. It has been viewed more than 4,000 times.
The post's caption states: “Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris took to street in Indian occupied Kashmir yesterday giving a call to liberate their land. One Kashmiri sent across this video requesting to spread it all over since Indian media blacked out the massive rally.
"Please share this video as widely as possible, to let the world know how the Kashmiris are being repressed in India. #FreeKashmir.”
In the video, the women can be heard shouting pro-Independence slogans saying ‘Azadi’ -- an Urdu word that translates into English as freedom.
The Indian government on August 5, 2019, issued a presidential order to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status, by revoking Article 370.
The claim is false; the video shows a funeral procession for two young militants killed by security forces in the state in December 2018.
A Google reverse image search found this YouTube video published on December 13, 2018, with the title: "Protests at hajin after funeral procession of shaheed mudasir and saqib."
Here's the YouTube link:
The video shows a funeral procession on December 10, 2018, for two teenage militants killed by Indian security forces. The march was held in Hajin village in Indian administered Kashmir, as this AFP article explains.
A sign is visible at the 33-second mark in the screenshot of the video in the Facebook post which states: ‘Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank Ltd Branch Hajin’. The same sign can be seen in a photo published in this Kashmir observer story published on December 10, 2018.
