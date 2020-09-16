Fact Check: Leopard Spotted Outside a Hotel Room in South Africa Shared as Video from Rajasthan

A video of a leopard outside a hotel was circulating on social media with claims that it was from Rajasthan. However, it turns out that the video of the big cat is basically from South Africa.

The video shows the leopard sitting leisurely on the porch as a person records it from the other side through the glass partition. It was shared on social media with claims that it was from a hotel in Rajasthan's Ranthambore.

But contrary to the social media claims, the leopard was spotted at Umganu Lodge, a resort in South Africa. The resort is reportedly situated near the Kruger National Park. It also overlooks the Sabie River which is often where animals from the jungle often visit.

The video was originally shared by retired English cricketer Kevin Pietersen during his recent stay at the South African lodge. He had shared the video on his Instagram handle where he said how the wildlife and humans were coming face-to-face owing to reduced human presence due to the lockodwn imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"It’s fascination to see though that coming out of a full lockdown in SA, these animals are being seen by the public a lot closer to rooms/reception areas. Possibly due to their territories shifting without humans being around or they just feel less pressure being in those areas cos they’ve been doing it for the last 6 months with no one around," he wrote in the caption.

He had shared another video where the leopards were seen walking in the restaurant of the lodge, peacefully passing by the humans without any confrontation or untoward incident.