Fact Check: Mumbai Police Debunks Viral List of Guidelines for Extended Lockdown as Fake

Soon after Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till July 31, a list of 'do's and don'ts' has been doing rounds on social media. However, the Mumbai Police has issued a clarification that the list is fake and no such directives have been issued.

"We would like to inform Mumbaikars that the attached guidelines have not been issued by Mumbai Police. We request citizens to neither believe nor forward this message to any of their friends or family members. Please rely only on official sources for any information. #Dial100 (sic)," Mumbai Police said in the tweet.

The document says that essential goods shops will be allowed to operate from 9am to 5pm. Only one person will be allowed to go out to buy essentials and more than that will be arrested, it says. Other diktats in the 11-point-long list say that if the shop is within 2kms of your vicinity, people should go walking.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced that the entire state will remain under lockdown till July 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Maharashtra, with more than 1.64 lakh novel coronavirus cases, is the worst hit state in the country. Under the extended lockdown, the government has empowered district collectors and municipal commissioners to impose restrictions on non-essential activities.

The government said movement of people for non-essential activities like shopping and outdoor exercise will be restricted in neighbourhood areas.