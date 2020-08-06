Fact Check: No 3D Images of Lord Ram, Ram Temple Were Beamed at Times Square Before August 5

Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, reports that images of lord Ram and Ram Temple to be beamed at New York's Times Square emerged. Several Hindu groups in America floated the idea to put a digital billboard with images of lord Ram and Ram Temple to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan.

However, images of the ad started emerging on the Internet much before the images were beamed on Wednesday when PM Modi laid the foundation stone and held a Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya. Indian-Americans had gathered in huge numbers at Times Square to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan.

WATCH: Digital Billboard of Ram Temple Beams in New York's Times Square

A reverse search of the image reveals that it was doctored. Many people had shared the image much before August 5 on Facebook and Twitter. The doctored image is still being circulated as part of being from August 5 celebrations at Times Square.

The digital billboard came up at the Times Square only on August 5.

USA: #RamMandir digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square. pic.twitter.com/MqklVfD2fr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Several South Asian groups in America had protested the programme to beam the 3D images of lord Ram and Ram Temple.