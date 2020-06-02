Fact Check: No, Donald Trump's Hollywood Star Was Not Vandalised During Anti-Racist Protests

President Donald Trump has had a complicated relationship with US citizens.

In wake of the gruesome death of an African-American man George Floyd at the hands of the police, US erupted in protests and shows of solidarity across the country.

Trump's tweet "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" labelling the protestors as thugs added fuel to the fire and outraged many on and off social media.

To make matters worse for Trump, news of US President taking shelter in the White House bunker when the anti-racism protestors gathered outside his residence became a subject of mockery on social media.

Needless to say, Trump isn't in the best of spots and the photos of his vandalised Hollywood Walk Of Fame star have now surfaced on the Internet.

THEY DESTROYED TRUMPS STAR pic.twitter.com/0g3Db9ejeF — Lucy #BLM (@ghostinevans) June 1, 2020

whoever destroyed trump's star is a hero. thank you. pic.twitter.com/LcHoTC9lab — ً (@catrasvoice) June 1, 2020

Donald Trumps star. pic.twitter.com/2mKjXt7PTj — The Academy Music Business (@BenjaminEnfield) May 31, 2020

Did protestors really destroy his star in retaliation of his controversial statements? Not really.

Vandalism did take place but the photo of the destroyed Trump star dates back to July 2018, as reported here. An unknown man had annihilated Trump's star with a pickaxe.

Later that year, Trump's star was put "behind bars" by a Guerrilla artist who proceeded to add a metal grill on the POTUS' star in Los Angeles.

