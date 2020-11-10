Fact Check: No, Dr Manmohan Singh is Not Attending Joe Biden's Swearing-in Ceremony in January

Indians have shown unprecedented interest in the 2020 United States Presidential Elections, thanks to Democratic nominee Joe Biden selecting Indian-American senator Kamala Harris. And now that Biden has won the election and Harris has become the Vice President-elect, the interest seems to have amplified, especially on social media.

As Biden prepares to be sworn into the White House as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, speculation is rife about the ceremony and who all will be invited to it. And some Indians seem to think that former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is one of the invitees.

While the inaugural ceremony of the US President is always a heavily planned and broadcasted affair. This year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are purported to be scaled down. But even as nothing about details of the ceremony or the invited list of attendees have been officially announced by the White House yet.

That, however, did not stop Indians from speculation. Barely days after Biden's victory, many Twitter users in India seem to think that Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the inaugural platform at the White House.

Former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh would be one of the cheif Guest during the Oath taking Ceremony of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/mgSTMsU88w — Shah Nawaz Khaki,🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@NawazKhaki) November 8, 2020

The viral claim, however, is fake. Singh has not been invited to Biden's swearing-in ceremony. A fact check conducted by India Today confirmed the same with Singh's office.

"Dr. Singh has not received any such invite and the viral claim is false. In fact, how can Biden invite guests to the oath-taking ceremony when the results are not officially declared and legal proceedings are still going on," Singh's office is quoted by India Today as saying.

Planning of the inauguration event, conducted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, begun in June and no mention of any international guests has been mentioned so far.

The Presidential inauguration ceremony is usually attended by families and US dignitaries. Soon after reports of Biden and Harris' victory, however, the latter's Indian uncle Gopalan Balachandran told claimed that he will be attending Harris's swearing-in ceremony.

As per reports, Balachandran who is also an expert in India-US relations, will now be leaving for the US along with the rest of Harris’s family to attend her swearing-in ceremony in January 2021.