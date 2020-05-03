BUZZ

Fact Check: No, Govt Employees Have Not Been Asked to Work for 10 Hours for Six Days a Week

Image for representation (PTI)

Image for representation (PTI)

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the national lockdown was extended for two weeks amid growing cases of coronavirus, several reports on social media and even some newspapers are claiming that work hours for the central and state government employees have been extended. According to some reports on social media, government employees will now have to work from 9 am to 7 pm, six days a week including all Saturdays.

But the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that these reports are fake and working hours have not been extended.

“The claim made is false. The Central Government has not taken any such decision, nor is considering any such proposal,” the PIB fact check said in a tweet.

After over a month of lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the employees are gradually returning to work while practicing social distancing.

Last week, another report falsely claimed that the government was planning to cut allowances like LTA, leave encashment, medical, etc of central government employees. The claims were later denied by the government.

“There is no proposal for any cut in various allowances including LTC, leave encashment during LTC or Leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement, as admissible under the existing orders, has either been considered or under contemplation at present. These payments will be continued to be paid as per existing norms,” the Finance Ministry had said.

