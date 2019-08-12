Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

No, Mumbai is Not Under a Terror Attack, Ignore Fake News Being Circulated on WhatsApp

In short, think twice before you forward a video on WhatsApp, or any social media platform, for that matter which may only cause unnecessary widespread panic.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No, Mumbai is Not Under a Terror Attack, Ignore Fake News Being Circulated on WhatsApp
Image: YouTube/ Hemant Mahajan
Loading...

Do not, we repeat, DO NOT, believe everything you read on the Internet.

According to a message that is being widely circulated on social media, Mumbai is under a terrorist attack. However, that is NOT true. Mumbai Mirror reports that a video is being forwarded on the messaging app, WhatsApp, with a message which from the Mumbai Police Commissioner asking residents to stay indoors since Mumbai is facing a terror threat.

The same video has been posted on Facebook too. Watch it here:

It has been accompanied with the message, "Total Mumbai under terrorist attack. Please be careful. All railway stations. All bars and cinema halls. Auditoriums. All public places. Please forward to all groups."

However, a reverse search of the screenshot taken from the video reveals that the video is essentially part of a longer 1:29 minute video on YouTube. And, the man in the video is not Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve. On the contrary, he is Brigadier (Retd) Hemant Mahajan, according to the description in the YouTube link.

In the fake video being circulated, Mahajan can be seen warning the citizens of India against a possible terror attack after the scrapping of Article 370. In the first part of the video, he also talks about bomb blasts. In order to make it seem like Mumbai is under attack, the video has been cut off in the middle. The original video, on the other hand, shows Mahajan explaining how every citizen needs to keep his or her eyes and ears open which may further help in preventing terror attacks in the aftermath of the revocation of Article 370.

In short, think twice before you forward a video on WhatsApp, or any social media platform, for that matter which may only cause unnecessary widespread panic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram