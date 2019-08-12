No, Mumbai is Not Under a Terror Attack, Ignore Fake News Being Circulated on WhatsApp
Image: YouTube/ Hemant Mahajan
Do not, we repeat, DO NOT, believe everything you read on the Internet.
According to a message that is being widely circulated on social media, Mumbai is under a terrorist attack. However, that is NOT true. Mumbai Mirror reports that a video is being forwarded on the messaging app, WhatsApp, with a message which from the Mumbai Police Commissioner asking residents to stay indoors since Mumbai is facing a terror threat.
The same video has been posted on Facebook too. Watch it here:
It has been accompanied with the message, "Total Mumbai under terrorist attack. Please be careful. All railway stations. All bars and cinema halls. Auditoriums. All public places. Please forward to all groups."
However, a reverse search of the screenshot taken from the video reveals that the video is essentially part of a longer 1:29 minute video on YouTube. And, the man in the video is not Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve. On the contrary, he is Brigadier (Retd) Hemant Mahajan, according to the description in the YouTube link.
In the fake video being circulated, Mahajan can be seen warning the citizens of India against a possible terror attack after the scrapping of Article 370. In the first part of the video, he also talks about bomb blasts. In order to make it seem like Mumbai is under attack, the video has been cut off in the middle. The original video, on the other hand, shows Mahajan explaining how every citizen needs to keep his or her eyes and ears open which may further help in preventing terror attacks in the aftermath of the revocation of Article 370.
In short, think twice before you forward a video on WhatsApp, or any social media platform, for that matter which may only cause unnecessary widespread panic.
