Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada

News of former Sri Lankan skipper Sanath Jayasuriya's death left Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi stunned and worried on Monday. But is it true?

May 27, 2019
Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
File image of Sanath Jayasuriya / Getty.
Fake news of former Sri Lankan skipper Sanath Jayasuriya's death left Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi stunned and worried on Monday.

"Is the news on Sanath Jayasuriya true?? I got a news update on WhatsApp but see nothing here on Twitter!!" Ashwin tweeted as the news did rounds on social media.




Social media users were quick to respond to Indian spinner, informing him that it was fake news.










Ashwin made it clear in his follow-up tweet.




Unfortunately, Ashwin wasn't the only celebrity to come across the hoax death of Sanath Jayasuriya.

On Monday, Bollywood celebrity Arshad Warsi shared a news article related to Jayasuriya and wrote, "This news is so shocking & sad..."




He too was reminded that it was fake news doing the rounds.










A fake news report stated that Jayasuriya died in an accident while he was on a visit to Canada recently.

"A man was hit by a Honda Civic car who died in the hospital and he has been identified as Sanath Jayasuriya," the report stated. "He was severely injured when taken to the hospital and while being treated he passed away the next morning."

It even said that the report was confirmed by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Canada, and mentioned that the embassy was aware of Jayasuriya's visit to Toronto.

However, Jayasuriya rubbished the report, saying he did not visit Canada recently and is in fine fettle in Sri Lanka.

"Please disregard fake news by malicious websites regarding my health and well being. I am in Sri Lanka and have not visited Canada recently. Please avoid sharing fake news."




(With IANS inputs)

 
 

