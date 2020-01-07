Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Fact Check: No, the Viral Video of Bear Hugging Man is Not from Australian Bushfires

Although the video lacks details such as the location of the incident or the identity of the person, the clip shows the cub refusing to let go of the person.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Fact Check: No, the Viral Video of Bear Hugging Man is Not from Australian Bushfires
Video grab. (Image credits: YouTube / @epicrussia )

At a time when scores of bears, koalas and other animals are getting caught in the deadly Australian bush-fires, an old heart-warming video of a bear cub hugging a man, is going viral on Twitter.

Although the video lacks details such as the location of the incident or the identity of the person, the clip shows the cub refusing to let go of the person.

The video, which went viral, was shared by Twitter user, @jmcappiello, who said, "This bear, rescued from a fire, won't let go of the man who saved him."

However, the video was first shared on YouTube by in 2011, that said, "Cutest bear attack ever."

Later on, the video was shared multiple times by multiple portals, without any evidence whether the man had at all saved the koala bear or it was just a playful moment of the duo.

