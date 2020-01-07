Fact Check: No, the Viral Video of Bear Hugging Man is Not from Australian Bushfires
Although the video lacks details such as the location of the incident or the identity of the person, the clip shows the cub refusing to let go of the person.
Video grab. (Image credits: YouTube / @epicrussia )
At a time when scores of bears, koalas and other animals are getting caught in the deadly Australian bush-fires, an old heart-warming video of a bear cub hugging a man, is going viral on Twitter.
The video, which went viral, was shared by Twitter user, @jmcappiello, who said, "This bear, rescued from a fire, won't let go of the man who saved him."
This bear, rescued from a fire, won't let go of the man who saved him. 🐻 💓 pic.twitter.com/lY3wpbpYfI— julie marie cappiello Ⓥ (@jmcappiello) January 1, 2020
However, the video was first shared on YouTube by in 2011, that said, "Cutest bear attack ever."
Later on, the video was shared multiple times by multiple portals, without any evidence whether the man had at all saved the koala bear or it was just a playful moment of the duo.
