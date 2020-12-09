Fact Check: Old Videos, Images of Pro-Khalistani Rallies Being Shared as Farmers' Protest

Old images and videos of Sikh protests are wrongly being shared as imagery from the ongoing farmer protest at several locations near Delhi. Some of the images are being shared with an attempt to link the farmer protest with the Khalistani movement.

One such video was shared by Twitter user Ankur Arya and a pro-Khalistani rally was passed on as visuals from the farmer protest. Arya sarcastically wrote, "These are India’s poor farmers, the government should accept their demands … Now some people will say this is not from Delhi, some will say these aren’t farmers and others will say Ankur Arya is spreading hate. So that the attention is diverted from the main issue." The tweet was liked over 6,000 times but was found to be old video of a Khalistani rally, the AltNews reported.

The video was reportedly found to be from 2016 and was shared on YouTube account Khalsa Gatka Group with over 17 million views.

Another image that is being shared as one from the farmer protest was of Sikh men stepping on the national flag. The image is going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A reverse search of the image has revealed that it actually dates back to 2013 and the old man seen in the photograph is Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji Khalsa, Vice President of Dal Khalsa International. The incident was from August 2013 when the pro-Khalistan group had held a protest outside the Indian Embassy in London on the Independence Day.

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation, a short clip of Nihang Sikhs marching on the road has gone viral with the claim that 20,000 Nihang Sikhs on 2,000 horses are on their way to Delhi from Punjab to join the farmers. Nihangs are an order of traditional Sikh warriors.

Similarly, a minute-long video of Nihang Sikhs in blue turbans on horsebacks marching with weapons is being attributed to the farmer protest. The video has gone viral on social media. However, the video dates back to 2018. The Nihangs did take part in the ongoing protest, but the video being attributed to them is wrong. T

The video was reportedly posted on Youtube on November 16, 2018, with the title “Khalsa ki shaan”. The same video was also shared on Facebook on September 30, 2018, with hashtag #DelhiFatehDivas2018. Sikhs celebrate Fateh Divas on the anniversary of historic 18th-century event when the ‘Nishan Sahib’, the holy symbol of Khalsa Panth, was unfurled at Red Fort.