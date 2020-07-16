Fact Check: Photographs of Fish with Human-like Face from Malaysia are Fake

Few days ago a photo of a fish with human-like plump lips and teeth took the internet by a storm. However, as per experts, it has now been revealed that the photo is fake.

According to a report published in CNET, a marine ecologist has confirmed that even though this type of fish have very strong teeth, but they are nowhere like that of human beings.

David Booth, a marine ecologist at the University of Technology, Sydney told CNET, “The ocean triggerfish on the Great Barrier Reef attacks divers who approach its nest. Their teeth are large but not human-like, so yes the pictures do look fake!”

For the unversed, pictures of a triggerfish broke the internet after a user named RaffNasir shared the images on Twitter. In the snaps, the teeth of the fish do look similar to that of human beings. But from what the expert has revealed now, it seems like someone has perhaps used some photoshop trick to get that look of the fish.

bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD — RaffNasir• (@raff_nasir) July 2, 2020

The tweet shared on July 2 had got a lot of traction including 14 thousand likes and comments of people in which they have done funny photoshop on the fish.

This type of fish is usually found in the Indo-Pacific region. There are 40 different species of the Triggerfish. Majority of these fish have an oval-shaped body with a large head. They are named Trigger Fish because they have two dorsal spines. The anterior spine can be ejected only when the second spine is depressed. The depressed spine is also known as the ‘trigger’ spine.