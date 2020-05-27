Fact Check: Some of Those Viral Photos of Uttarakhand Forest Fires Are Old, Not from India

As India grapples to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of the devastating cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha, terrifying visuals of forest fires in Uttarakhand have flooded social media.

For the past few days, news reports of massive wildfires ravaging through the forests of Uttarakhand have sent Indians into a state of panic. According to a report published in TOI on May 24, the forest fire has consumed 51.34 hectares of cover thus far since the first incident was reported.

Soon after, hashtags like #PrayforUttarakhand and #UttarakhandForestFires began trending on social media where netizens shared photos and visuals of the forests being gutted, bringing back chilling memories of the Australian bushfires from earlier this year.





It saddens me to see these beautiful mountains and forests and the wildlife that finds refuge here under the onslaught of these devastating forest fires for the past 4 days.The govt has to step in with measures to control and provide relief immediately. #PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/YFuPNm5aLa

— Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) May 27, 2020







It's a moment of utter grief for the entire nation as our devbhoomi Uttarakhand faces the forest fire crisis, and the wildlife specifies that reside in the forest are in grave danger. Please #PrayForUttarakhand that this catastrophy stops with no more loss of our flora & fauna. pic.twitter.com/jxKfSur9PI

— Arushi Nishank (@ArushiNishank) May 26, 2020

46 Wildfires & Over Half The Wildlife Species In Danger: Uttarakhand Has Been Burning For 4 Days. We prayed for Australia, now its time to pray for Uttarakhand.#PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Yew8IszZ6n — मेरा भारत महान (@OpkIndia) May 27, 2020







2020 is the worst year ever. So many innocent life is in danger. #Uttarakhand#PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/71jssKe6eF

— Chandni Agrawal (@chandnia941) May 27, 2020

However, the panic surrounding natural calamities often trigger fake news and misinformation too - something that became all the more obvious during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Fake WhatsApp forwards and unverified photographs on social media which are shared and retweeted often trigger a chain of false news reports which further fuel paranoia. And the Uttarakhand forest fires are no different.

Most of the photographs being shared, each with hundreds of likes and retweets, are fake; they are either stock photographs, taken from sources like Getty or can be traced back to other forest fires around the world.

For example, this is one of the most popular images being shared on social media:

Photo: Twitter

On reverse searching this image, we found that the same image had been used in a study produced in Columbia Magazine about how climate change had fuelled forest fires in the United States. You can see it here.

Here is another image being passed off from that of Uttarakhand forest fires in 2020:

Photo: Travel and Tour World

However, this is a stock photo and has been used in blogs about forest fires dating back to 2017. You can see for yourself, here.

Another viral photo can be traced back to a report published by the Risk Management Association of India from 2018 which spoke about the importance of forest fire management to help the country achieve climate change goals.

On reverse searching for this image, we found that it was an agency photo from wildfires in Chile. A news report shows that the image was taken back in 2017.

The Uttarakhand Forest Fire department has also clarified that fake photos are being shared on social media and has urged people to be cautious about what they share.

News18 has reached out to the forest department officials for comment.

A video posted on Twitter also shows Dr Parag Madhukar, an official with the forest department, who says that there are no major fires in Uttarakhand and that there is no reason to panic. Another news report by Mumbai Mirror also debunks such claims and establishes that most photos being shared on social media are fake.

