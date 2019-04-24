Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fact Check: Is this Mass Funeral Photo of Sri Lanka Blast Victims Real?

A photograph of coffins in a mass grave has been shared on Facebook and Twitter alongside calls to pray for Sri Lanka’s Christian community after more than 300 people were killed in suicide bomb blasts on Easter Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fact Check: Is this Mass Funeral Photo of Sri Lanka Blast Victims Real?
A photograph of coffins in a mass grave has been shared on Facebook and Twitter alongside calls to pray for Sri Lanka’s Christian community after more than 300 people were killed in suicide bomb blasts on Easter Sunday.
Loading...
A photograph of coffins in a mass grave has been shared on Facebook and Twitter alongside calls to pray for Sri Lanka’s Christian community after more than 300 people were killed in suicide bomb blasts on Easter Sunday. The posts are misleading; the image is actually a 2006 AFP photograph showing mourners after a bus hit a landmine killing dozens of people in northern Sri Lanka.

The photo has been shared on Twitter on April 23, 2019 with a caption saying: “Today, too, let us join in prayer with the Christian community of Sri Lanka, which was struck by terrible violence on Easter Sunday. We entrust to the risen Lord the victims, the wounded and all the suffering. #PrayForSriLanka”



It has also been shared on Facebook, posted on April 22, 2019, with a Sinhalese caption saying: “The photo that leads to sorrow,” followed by the #PrayForSriLanka hashtag.



A Yandex reverse image search found the original photograph was actually an AFP image taken on June 16, 2006.

The original photo can be seen on AFP’s Image Forum. We've added a screenshot of the same:

afp image

The AFP photo caption says: “Sri Lankan mourners bury coffins for 61 victims killed in a bomb attack at Kebitogollewa in north-central Sri Lanka, 16 June 2006. A powerful land mine ripped through an overcrowded bus 15 June, killing 64 people including 15 children, and wounded 80 others in an attack blamed on Tamil Tiger rebels, who have denied involvement.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram