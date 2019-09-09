Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

No, This Viral Photo on Twitter isn't Vikram Lander. It's Of Apollo 15 Landing Site

The images passed off as "Vikram land rover found" are actually of Apollo 15's landing site.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No, This Viral Photo on Twitter isn't Vikram Lander. It's Of Apollo 15 Landing Site
Image credits: Twitter.
Loading...

In the early hours of September 7, Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon lost communication with the lander at 2.1 kms away from the moon's surface.

While this was a disappointment, ISRO Chairman K Sivan announced on Sunday that Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module had been located on the lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing, in an admission that the planned soft-landing wasn't successful.

The image of the lander rover 'Pragyan' is housed inside and it was captured by on-board camera of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which is healthy, safe and functioning normally in the intended orbit around the Moon.

Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-2 had lost communication with ground stations in the early hours of Saturday, when it was just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent. ISRO chairman K Sivan said the lander had been located on the lunar surface, adding that "it must have been a hard landing."

However, after news of the rover being spotted by Chandrayaan-2's orbiter broke, Indians started seeing a ray of hope, that communication could be re-established.

With their reassuring wishes, however, several pictures of the "Vikram lander spotted" started trending on Twitter. The images were also were misattributed to "being released ISRO Chief K.Sivan."

These images, however, are fake, as pointed out by space journalist, Jonathan O’Callaghan.

A quick Google reverse search of the image also leads you to the 'Apollo 16 landing site.' (The distance between the Apollo 1 landing site, the Apollo 16 landing site is just 276 metres apart.)

While the image may be fake, a senior ISRO scientist told TOI that a thermal image may be possible in three days, as "an orbiter takes three days to come to the same point."

At the same time, ISRO is continuing its efforts to restore link with Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram', but experts say time is running out and possibility of re-establishing communication looks "less and less probable."

A senior official associated with the mission said "Progressively... as time goes by... it's difficult(to establish link)" However, with "right orientation" it can still generate power and recharge batteries with solar panels, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram