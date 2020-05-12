Fact Check: Viral Claim that Guwahati Has Been Declared a Red Zone by MHA is False

For the past few days, social media has been flooded with viral posts which suggest that seven districts of Assam, which include Guwahati, have been declared a red zone by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). However, that claim is false.

The Press Bureau of India, which has been actively debunking fake news surrounding Covid-19 on Twitter, explained that the decision of categorizing districts under red, green and orange zones is taken by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) and not the MHA. In the same tweet, PIB said that Assam currently does not have any red zones.

The coronavirus tracker on News18, which relies on data provided by the state governments and the MOHFW states that as of now, there are a total of 29 active cases in Assam while 34 patients have been cured. The total number of deaths in Assam, at the time of writing this, is 2.

PIB Assam also tweeted saying that as per the list by MOHFW, Assam has only three districts under the orange zone. The rest are green and there are no red zones.

So, the claim that Guwahati falls under a red zone is false.