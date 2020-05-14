Fact Check: Viral Email Claiming Salman Khan is Casting for SK Films Now is Fake

In the last few days, a fake email had been circulating on social media which claimed that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was casting for future films via his production house, Salman Khan Films, or SK Films.

Several fans and aspiring actors had even shared on social media that they had received a suspicious email from what seemed like SK Films, and that it took them to a website, which the actor has now clarified is not his domain.

Khan put out a clarification on Twitter which said that neither he nor his production house were casting for any films and that people should not believe any rumours that had been doing the rounds. The message also said that any person or group spreading false information using Salman Khan's name would be penalised.

The statement reads, "This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner."

Khan captioned the post, 'mat karo rumours pe trust.' The post was shared from his personal handle as well as the official twitter handle for Salman Khan Films.

Some of his fans pointed out that they had indeed received such emails:

The number doesn’t belong to Dipti R Sharma and the email id is fake... https://t.co/H38Jc18o9S is not Salman Khan Films’ domain ... Please don’t be fooled by such impersonators.. 🙏🏻… https://t.co/HZ99WW77XD — Vikkas Manaktala (@VikkasManaktala) May 10, 2020

Thank u ..for clarifying this ..I got a message a couple of days back..and luckily figured out that it’s fake — hitentejwani (@tentej) May 13, 2020