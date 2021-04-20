Fact Check: Viral Image of Woman Riding Pillion on Bike with Oxygen Cylinder is Not from India

On Tuesday recorded the highest number of deaths ever with 1,761 Deaths. India also recorded a total of 2,59,170 fresh Covid cases, a slight dip from the last few days. Amid a severe surge in Covid-19 cases across India, however, there are also been a spike in fake news. While social media has been brimming SOS calls and cries for help as states face a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen to treat patients, an image of a woman carrying an oxygen cylinder on her lap while riding pillion on a bike started circulating on social media.

The image was shared multiple times on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. As the image went viral, many pointed out that the image represented the face of India’s crumbling health infrastructure. The image, however, is not from India at all. A fact check conducted by Boom Live found that the image had originally been clicked in Barishal, Bangladesh. According to the report, the mage depicted a son taking his mother to the hospital while the latter rode pillion on his bike with an oxygen cylinder in hand.

While the image of the woman with the oxygen tank may have been used to spread misinformation, several states across the country have been facing a shortage in the supply of oxygen, which is critical in treating Covid-19 patients. On Sunday, the Centre ordered a prohibition on oxygen supply for industrial purposes by both suppliers and manufacturers.

With the rising number of cases and the healthcare systems under tremendous stress, the Centre on Monday took the decision to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country’s top medical experts and pharma company chiefs. The government has also allowed states to purchase vaccines directly from the manufacturers to speed up distribution and inoculation.

