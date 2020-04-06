BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Fact Check: Viral Message About Phased Lockdown Endorsed by WHO is Fake

Representative image: People maintaining safe distance stand in queue to buy vegetables during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Shimla on April 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

No such notice was found on WHO's website.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
A false message has been doing the rounds on social media apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook that states the World Health Organization (WHO) has put forward a systematic lockdown schedule to battle the coronavirus. According to the message, India is only in the second phase of lockdown and these phases are going to continue till June this year.

However, WHO has put forward no such “protocol and procedure” for worldwide lockdown. Hence, the viral message is false.

The message claims that the WHO has prescribed four steps in order to implement lockdown in the countries. Step 1 says that lockdown would be imposed for a day followed by step 2, which mentions a lockdown of 21 days. After the restrictions are relaxed for five days, another lockdown of 28 days will be announced. Post another five day gap, a lockdown of 15 days will be imposed.

The message also said that the Indian government is following a similar procedure and that after the lockdown is relaxed for five days after April 14, another longer lockdown will be announced.

The message, understandably, has generated a lot of buzz and panic.

Capture

No such notice was found on WHO's website. The Press Information Bureau has also nullified all such claims.

Although many countries have imposed partial and complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the guidelines have been devised by the respective governments and not by the WHO. As of now, the government stands by its decision to impose lockdown till April 14.


