#FactCheck: Did a TikTok User Actually Use a Delhi Police Car To Perform Dangerous Stunt in Video?
All the markers of the car being a legitimate police vehicle - the siren, the side-strips of blue and red, the bold lettering of 'Delhi Police' across the glass panel were all proof that it was.
Screenshot of the video. Twitter/Saurabh Trivedi.
A video which has been coming under flak in the last few hours on the Internet has the common element of TikTok, and the uncommon element of a Delhi police car.
The video, which was posted on Twitter started going viral and got people's attention.
The video showed a shirtless man who leaned out of the vehicle and climbed onto the top of a car and performed a stunt on it by doing push-ups while the car was still moving. The car had 'Delhi Police' labelled across it, and had all the distinguishing markers of the police vehicle.
The license plate of the police car was also visible in the video.
Save driving, anyone? @dtptraffic . @DelhiPolice Official vehicle is used to perform stunt and make #tiktokindia video. pic.twitter.com/H9ZCp6RTJS— Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) June 26, 2019
When the tweet started going viral, people on Twitter started questioning how the Delhi police just let anyone use their vehicle, and people shared their outrage on Twitter.
The Delhi police responded to it stating how the "complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard."
Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard.— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 26, 2019
All the markers of the car being a legitimate police vehicle - the siren, the side-strips of blue and red, the bold lettering of 'Delhi Police' across the glass panel were all proof that it was.
However, a Netizen found a disparity. The car was registered to someone else.
Is this even a police vehicle? The RC check shows it belongs to an individual. pic.twitter.com/o0NIXA0hC1— Amit Mitra ♂️♂️♂️♂️ (@amit2648) June 26, 2019
Delhi traffic police cleared this up in a statement, where that confirmed that the vehicle was that of a private contractor who hired for certain duties.
The Delhi Police PRO also told media that the person in the video is also a friend of the owner of the vehicle and not a Delhi Police official.
The user in the video, Usergilrb7nq7s, also could not be found on TikTok - their username was either changed or deleted. The police also added that the video was old and did not take place anytime recently.
So, while the rage was justified against a dangerous stunt performed with a Delhi Police vehicle, it wasn't a policeman performing it, nor was the car officially the Delhi polices.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Harrier by Rs 80,000
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Babar Azam Can Be as Good as Virat Kohli: Grant Flower
- Thank You Facebook, For Ruining The Instagram Experience: More Adverts Are on The Way
- KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s