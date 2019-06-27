FactCheck: Did a TikTok User Actually Use a Delhi Police Car To Perform Dangerous Stunt in Video?

A video which has been coming under flak in the last few hours on the Internet has the common element of TikTok, and the uncommon element of a Delhi police car.

The video, which was posted on Twitter started going viral and got people's attention.

The video showed a shirtless man who leaned out of the vehicle and climbed onto the top of a car and performed a stunt on it by doing push-ups while the car was still moving. The car had 'Delhi Police' labelled across it, and had all the distinguishing markers of the police vehicle.

The license plate of the police car was also visible in the video.

When the tweet started going viral, people on Twitter started questioning how the Delhi police just let anyone use their vehicle, and people shared their outrage on Twitter.

The Delhi police responded to it stating how the "complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard."

Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 26, 2019

All the markers of the car being a legitimate police vehicle - the siren, the side-strips of blue and red, the bold lettering of 'Delhi Police' across the glass panel were all proof that it was.

However, a Netizen found a disparity. The car was registered to someone else.

Is this even a police vehicle? The RC check shows it belongs to an individual. pic.twitter.com/o0NIXA0hC1 — Amit Mitra ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ (@amit2648) June 26, 2019

Delhi traffic police cleared this up in a statement, where that confirmed that the vehicle was that of a private contractor who hired for certain duties.

The Delhi Police PRO also told media that the person in the video is also a friend of the owner of the vehicle and not a Delhi Police official.

The user in the video, Usergilrb7nq7s, also could not be found on TikTok - their username was either changed or deleted. The police also added that the video was old and did not take place anytime recently.

So, while the rage was justified against a dangerous stunt performed with a Delhi Police vehicle, it wasn't a policeman performing it, nor was the car officially the Delhi polices.