Factory Workers Lick, Step on Rusks Before Packing Them in Shocking Video

If you are someone who likes to start off your day with a combination of tea and rusk in the morning, then this video is a must-watch for you. We as consumers trust market food products to be fit for consumption, however, in the past, there also have been instances where this trust was breached by the other side. This viral video of workers at a local rusk factory appears to be another such case. The video which was posted by the Instagram page 'giedde' shows a group of workers sitting together and deliberately touching the rusk tray with their feet. As the video moves forward, a worker is seen packing the rusks in a packet but before doing that, he is seen licking them.

The video feature a text message that called for the arrest of the man seen in the video.

Check it out here:

Since being shared online the clip has received over 64,000 views along with several comments where netizens lashed out at the men seen in the video. Reacting to the video, a user asked about the location of the rusk factory and urged authorities to take strict action against the worker. Users said those like him who insult food can never be happy in their life.

The disgusting visuals left netizens shocked and many users suggested they will give up the consumption of rusks.

However, this is not the first such video that has come into the public light. Earlier, a video of a pani puri vendor mixing his urine in panipuri water had created a storm on the internet. The video which reportedly was from Assam's Guwahati showed the Pani Puri vendor urinating in a mug behind his stall and then mixing it in the panipuri water.

While the vendor was later arrested after his video surfaced online, his act left doubts in people’s mind about food choices while eating out.

