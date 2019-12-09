'Lying In Bed With My Sister': Faf's Honest Response to Viljoen Skipping a Cricket Match Has Fans Howling
'Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday,' said Du Plessis, leaving the presenter in splits.
Screenshot from video uploaded by @MazherArshad / Twitter.
South African Test captain Faf du Plessis left the presenter in splits on Sunday with his frank answer to a question pertaining to why a teammate will be sitting out of a Mzansi Super League (MSL) game.
At the toss of a match between Paarl Rocks, of which Du Plessis is the skipper, and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Du Plessis was asked about the team changes at the toss.
As part of the team news, Du Plessis said that fast bowler Viljoen won't be playing. "Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday," said Du Plessis, leaving the presenter in splits.
Faf du Plessis “Hardus Viljoen is not playing today cos he is lying in bed with my sister. They got married yesterday.” This is hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1AwHQnrUtC— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 8, 2019
One change - Viljoen is not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday - Faf du Plessis 😂 #MSLT20 #NMBGvPR #PRvNMBG pic.twitter.com/IOlXZEn7nH— FANTASY CRICKET TIPS 🏏 (@FantasyCricTeam) December 8, 2019
Fans, who watched Faf's honest approach, couldn't help but chuckle at the incident.
He just spoke truth that's all— Raja Usman (@RajaUsm17530323) December 8, 2019
Never heard anything like this before— Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) December 8, 2019
Brother of the year— Zubair Cheema (@Hmz003) December 8, 2019
Rehmi Rhynes is the sister of FAF and she was engaged with Hardus Viljeon since a long time and they married eventually some days ago. That means Faf is not only captain of Hardus Viljeon but also brother in law— Wasim Kamal Chaudhry (@W_for_Wasim) December 8, 2019
@matt_briers @JamesHogwood @marc_twiggy @AntiSwainwhat an excuse....can’t play today skip— Alex Slater (@AlexSlater_11) December 8, 2019
Man that's some serious roasting from the bride's brother wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness— Pratham Shanbhag (@triedtobefunny) December 8, 2019
Viljoen tied the knot with Du Plessis' sister Remi Rhynners on Saturday, whom he was dating for almost a year.
(With IANS inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Have 9 New Unlimited Recharge Packs to Choose From
- People Are Coming Up With Their Own 'Duct-Tape Art' After Banana In Art Basel Sells For Rs 85 Lakh
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting