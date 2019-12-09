Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Lying In Bed With My Sister': Faf's Honest Response to Viljoen Skipping a Cricket Match Has Fans Howling

'Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday,' said Du Plessis, leaving the presenter in splits.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
'Lying In Bed With My Sister': Faf's Honest Response to Viljoen Skipping a Cricket Match Has Fans Howling
Screenshot from video uploaded by @MazherArshad / Twitter.

South African Test captain Faf du Plessis left the presenter in splits on Sunday with his frank answer to a question pertaining to why a teammate will be sitting out of a Mzansi Super League (MSL) game.

At the toss of a match between Paarl Rocks, of which Du Plessis is the skipper, and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Du Plessis was asked about the team changes at the toss.

As part of the team news, Du Plessis said that fast bowler Viljoen won't be playing. "Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday," said Du Plessis, leaving the presenter in splits.

Fans, who watched Faf's honest approach, couldn't help but chuckle at the incident.

Viljoen tied the knot with Du Plessis' sister Remi Rhynners on Saturday, whom he was dating for almost a year.

(With IANS inputs)

