South African Test captain Faf du Plessis left the presenter in splits on Sunday with his frank answer to a question pertaining to why a teammate will be sitting out of a Mzansi Super League (MSL) game.

At the toss of a match between Paarl Rocks, of which Du Plessis is the skipper, and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Du Plessis was asked about the team changes at the toss.

As part of the team news, Du Plessis said that fast bowler Viljoen won't be playing. "Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday," said Du Plessis, leaving the presenter in splits.

Faf du Plessis “Hardus Viljoen is not playing today cos he is lying in bed with my sister. They got married yesterday.” This is hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1AwHQnrUtC — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 8, 2019

One change - Viljoen is not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday - Faf du Plessis 😂 #MSLT20 #NMBGvPR #PRvNMBG pic.twitter.com/IOlXZEn7nH — FANTASY CRICKET TIPS 🏏 (@FantasyCricTeam) December 8, 2019

Fans, who watched Faf's honest approach, couldn't help but chuckle at the incident.

He just spoke truth that's all — Raja Usman (@RajaUsm17530323) December 8, 2019

Never heard anything like this before — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) December 8, 2019

Brother of the year — Zubair Cheema (@Hmz003) December 8, 2019

Rehmi Rhynes is the sister of FAF and she was engaged with Hardus Viljeon since a long time and they married eventually some days ago. That means Faf is not only captain of Hardus Viljeon but also brother in law — Wasim Kamal Chaudhry (@W_for_Wasim) December 8, 2019

Man that's some serious roasting from the bride's brother wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness — Pratham Shanbhag (@triedtobefunny) December 8, 2019

Viljoen tied the knot with Du Plessis' sister Remi Rhynners on Saturday, whom he was dating for almost a year.

(With IANS inputs)

