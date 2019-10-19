Faf du Plessis Mocked Over Losing 10th Consecutive Toss Despite Bringing Proxy Captain

In a bid to end his losing streak at the toss, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Saturday brought Temba Bavuma as proxy captain for the third and final Test against India at the JSCA Stadium here.

However, luck did not favour South Africa as the coin landed in favour of India skipper Virat Kohli who chose to bat for the third time in the three-match series.

After winning the toss, even Kohli couldn't help but laugh at the helplessness of the South Africa captain.

"It shows that it isn't meant to be (win the toss with a proxy captain)," du Plessis said after losing his 10th consecutive toss in Asia.

Fans who were tuned in couldn't help but chuckle at Faf's jinxed luck with the toss.

He lost ANOTHER toss 😂😂😂 nah we need Faf to be fired as captain for that reason alone or for a goat to be slaughtered — Thala Msutu (@ThalaMsutu77) October 19, 2019

Graeme Smith never holds back, does he? Clearly not a fan of Faf taking Bavuma with to the toss this morning.... "I thought it was pathetic" #INDvSA — Naeemah (@NaeemahBenjamin) October 19, 2019

Faf du Plessis may have lost the toss but he kinda wins by actually getting Temba Bavuma as proxy captain to'change' his luck😂 https://t.co/FaJzh8lvt9 — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) October 19, 2019

Faf du plessis using Temba Bavuma as proxy for the toss (and still losing it) reminded a lot of Indians about gully cricket and it's unique set of rules. I think Faf should ask the organisers for a game of stone paper and scissors instead of regular toss!#INDvSA @cricbuzz — Prithve Raj (@sirprithveraj) October 19, 2019

Cricket fans are not right in the head (I’m one of them). Don’t understand what the big deal is with Temba accompanying Faf to the toss. — Rene Descartes (@ZnMsash1) October 19, 2019

Faf du Plessis tried some black magic but still lost the toss. India batting first again... pic.twitter.com/3Pm7ALwXe4 — P₹akash $inha 🇮🇳 (@Predicto_Praky) October 19, 2019

Amidst all that chaos at the toss, the most hilarious was Karthik nearly shouting Temba won the toss before Virat Kohli showing up in front of his face made him swallow his words.#INDvSA https://t.co/9p7cpmdE4L — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 19, 2019

Even Faf Du Plessis' proxy could not win the toss — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 19, 2019

Graeme Smith, however, didn't seem impressed with du Plessis' idea of coming out with a proxy captain and said it reflected the mindset of the visitors who have been struggling to get going in the ongoing series.

"It was a quirky moment but for me it was a little bit pathetic," Smith said on the pre-match show for the official broadcaster.

"It just shows the mindset of the South African side. I didn't enjoy seeing that. I would rather see the South Africa captain stand there, own his position.

"You know, they are looking at the wrong places for the reasons they have lost the game. Unfortunately, they haven't played well enough. Yes, winning the toss in the sub-continent is a nice thing to do but if you play well enough, you can still compete," he added.

South Africa has already lost the three-match series after tasting comprehensive defeats in the first two Tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune and are yet to open their account in the World Test Championships.

(With IANS inputs)

