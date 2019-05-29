Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?

Each girl practically looks the same. In fact, each girl perfectly fits into what the conventional notion of beauty states girls should look like - tall, fair and thin.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Each girl practically looks the same. In fact, each girl perfectly fits into what the conventional notion of beauty states girls should look like - tall, fair and thin.
A media report recently published a collage of all the thirty contestants who have been selected for the Femina Miss India pageant 2019. However, the report has brought to light a strange reality in beauty pageants.

A Twitter user shared the picture and asked his followers to point out what was problematic about the picture.

As one user rightly explained, one could simply copy paste all thirty pictures and no one would be able to tell the difference. In fact, each of these women perfectly fit into the conventional notion of beauty. Here's a checklist: tall, fair, has straight hair, thin and endowed with collar bone.

It is almost uncanny how similar these girls look.





But why, though? Twitterati isn't able to figure out the root cause behind such discrimination. Is it merely societal standards? Or is it the idea that only a certain category of women (who're conventionally beautiful) has the eye-grabbing factor? Or is it just India's obsession with fair skin tones?







Many also emphasized how these beauty pageants were imposing impossible beauty standards for women around the world. For young impressionable minds, this could be potentially harmful.











A Twitter user also shed light on how patriarchy is so deeply ingrained in our minds that we aren't able to look beyond what Indian society prescribes as beautiful. It is patriarchy that attributes certain qualities and characteristics to women - concepts that are still persisting.









The question remains, are the women who fit into society's idea of 'conventional beauty' the ones who can take part in the pageant?
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

