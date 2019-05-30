'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?



What is wrong with this picture? pic.twitter.com/61B23aYFr6

— LeBrown James (@Naa_Cheese) May 28, 2019



Are you certain this is not the same woman in different outfits?



— Talubezie (@tmkasongo) May 28, 2019





All Fair n Lovely clones,

No representation from Southern Black beauties and North East beauties...

This should be named North Indian-Punjabi Beauty contest...



👍👍👍

— KamDev Baba (@TheKamDevBaba) May 28, 2019



They are all fair and lovely! No pun intended!



— Suma (@shumadas) May 28, 2019





lmao i cant, this is so white !!!! WHAT!?! where are my melanated queens at?!

— sohini (@showhekneee) May 28, 2019



Imagine the pressure we are putting on young girls to conform by showing them only such images! And that too when majority of the girls out there are at least 5 to 10 shades darker than the girls in these images!



— labellagorda (@labellagorda) May 27, 2019





Perhaps such contests should be done away with as they keep perpetuating same eurocentric beauty standards that will be validated when these ladies move on to miss world / universe.

— Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) May 27, 2019



When will that day arrive when a dark skinned woman with short curly hair be out there representing Indian women? That would do wonders for every women’s self esteem. That being fair skinned, tall, skinny, with long hair is NOT the beauty standard!



— Anuradha Varanasi (@AnuradhaVaranas) May 27, 2019





They all have long hair with similar hairstyles. The only woman who stands out is the North Eastern contestant. It bothers me that none of them cut their hair short because the patriarchy demands that women should have long hair no matter what

— Anuradha Varanasi (@AnuradhaVaranas) May 27, 2019



I would love to see a lovely chocolate skinned girl, someone with short hair, or intense curls for that matter, or someone who is short, maybe someone who is plus sized - or are these women not worth being 'Miss India'?



— labellagorda (@labellagorda) May 27, 2019





And a lot of retouching in those photos - skin smoothening, lightening etc. Skin tone manipulation reflect & play into implicit beauty standards that push for predatory cosmetics industry. As it is one is inundated with these things on social media preying on the minds of young.

— Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) May 27, 2019

A media report recently published a collage of all the thirty contestants who have been selected for the Femina Miss India pageant 2019. However, the report has brought to light a strange reality in beauty pageants.A Twitter user shared the picture and asked his followers to point out what was problematic about the picture.As one user rightly explained, one could simply copy paste all thirty pictures and no one would be able to tell the difference. In fact, each of these women perfectly fit into the conventional notion of beauty. Here's a checklist: tall, fair, has straight hair, thin and endowed with collar bone.It is almost uncanny how similar these girls look.But why, though? Twitterati isn't able to figure out the root cause behind such discrimination. Is it merely societal standards? Or is it the idea that only a certain category of women (who're conventionally beautiful) has the eye-grabbing factor? Or is it just India's obsession with fair skin tones?Many also emphasized how these beauty pageants were imposing impossible beauty standards for women around the world. For young impressionable minds, this could be potentially harmful.A Twitter user also shed light on how patriarchy is so deeply ingrained in our minds that we aren't able to look beyond what Indian society prescribes as beautiful. It is patriarchy that attributes certain qualities and characteristics to women - concepts that are still persisting.The question remains, are the women who fit into society's idea of 'conventional beauty' the ones who can take part in the pageant?