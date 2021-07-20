Fairytale Wedding Gown Created From 1,500 Discarded Face Masks

Masks and hand sanitisers have become the new normal in the age of coronavirus. Almost nobody today forgets to put on a mask before venturing out of their homes. In such circumstances, it is quite natural that the number of discarded masks gets quite high with each passing day. And now, a designer in Britain has come up with a unique idea of incorporating all such used and discarded masks into something that would be useful and lovely to look at—a frilly white wedding dress made entirely of used masks.

The breathtaking gown has been made by putting together 1500 used masks. Designer Tom Silverwood made this dress with funding from the wedding planner website ‘Hitched’. It was showcased by model Jemima Hambro in a shoot at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Recyclable plastic PPE has been used around the waist to give it the fitted shape.

On Monday midnight, the UK, celebrated ‘Freedom Day’, as the government finally ended the year-old lockdown and re-opened bars, clubs, and restaurants. Sarah Allard, the editor of ‘Hitched’, said that it was great news for the wedding industry in Britain which had not seen any big event in the last year owing to Covid-related restrictions. Now, she said, the wedding season is all set to begin without any restrictions related to masks and PPE kits.

The dress has been specially made to commemorate the lifting of the restrictions. According to data on the Hitched website, more than 100 million disposable masks have been worn since the start of the year-long lockdown in the country since March last year.

