Fake Astronaut Cons Woman of Rs 24 Lakh Claiming He Needs Money to 'Return' to Earth

A Japanese woman was recently conned by a scamster claiming to be a Russian astronaut, who asked her for money so that he could return to Earth. No, it’s not an episode of Tinder Swindler. The scamster promised to marry the 65-year-old woman once he landed on Earth, VICE reported. The incident began on Instagram, where the man posted random photos of space, claiming he was working at the International Space Station and had limited access to cellphones.

“Saying this 1,000 times won’t be enough, but I’ll keep saying it. I love you,” was one of the texts he sent her, reported TV Asahi. It was just one of the many texts the two exchanged on Japanese messaging app LINE, where the man repeatedly told the victim that he loved her and wanted to marry her. He told her he wanted to start his life in Japan but he needed money for the “landing fees” and also to cover the cost of the rocket to fly back.

From August 19 to September 5, the victim paid him roughly $30,000 (Rs 24,69,891) in five installments, reported Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. The woman began to grow suspicious when the demands continued to come. She reported him to the police and as per local media reports, the case is being investigated as a romance scam. Romance scams are on the rise in Japan, the VICE report added.

Usually, scamsters don’t go to the extent of involving space into their plans of action. For instance, earlier this year, a 54-year-old man was arrested for marrying 14 women across 7 states in India. He would pose as a doctor, dupe women into marrying him, and then swindle them. The man was identified as 54-year-old Bidhu Prakash Swain, also known as Ramesh Swain. A resident of Kendrapara district, Odisha, Swain targeted divorcees and middle-aged women for swindling.

In an interview with India Today, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said, “His targets were highly-educated women who have worked in senior positions at various government and private organizations.” His aim was to get a hold of their money. Bidhu would pose as a doctor from the Union Health Ministry and contact women through various social media and matrimonial sites.

