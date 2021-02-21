News18 Logo

Fake Footage from Mars Went Viral after Perseverance Landing, Even Stephen King Fell for it

A viral video from NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars turned out to be fake | Image credit: Twitter

NASA on Friday shared stunning visuals from the Mars 2020 Mission which includes the Perseverance Rover. A video that later turned out to be fake was also shared at the time.

Buzz Staff

The world watched with bated breath as NASA's Perseverance rover beamed back selfies from Mars after successfully landing on the Martian surface on February 18.

NASA on Friday released stunning new photographs from Perseverance, including one of the rover being gently lowered to the surface of Mars by a set of cables, the first time such a view has been captured.

The high-resolution still was extracted from a video taken by the descent stage of the spacecraft that had transported the rover from Earth.

Even as the photographs captivated audiences, however, many were left hoodwinked by a fake video that went viral as fresh footage from Mars. Shared on the microblogging site by a Twitter user called James Holland. "Stop everything for 26 seconds and watch this," Holland wrote on Twitter while sharing a video which he claimed was filmed on Mars by the Perseverence rover.

Having been published on Friday, the same day that NASA released new images from the Mars 2020 mission, many fell for the video and believed it to be real. The fake video even made its way to Indian social media feeds and was widely shared.

Not just the ordinary, even some of the world's most famous celebrities like author Stephen King

But soon, many started wondering how NASA had managed to take such a clear video with sound on Mars and sent it back.

As it turns out, the video was not really shot on Mars.

It turns out that the video was actually taken by the Curiosity Rover and that the sound effect was added by the maker of the fake video that showed up just two days after Persevrence made contact with Mars.

NASA, however, did capture several amazing shots of Mars. One such new image, taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, captures Perseverance as it was parachuting down through the atmosphere at hundreds of miles an hour.

Perseverance has also been able to upload its first high-resolution, color photo showing the flat region it landed on in the Jezero Crater, where a river and deep lake existed billions of years ago.

A second color image shows one of the rover's six wheels, with several honeycombed rocks thought to be more than 3.6 billion years old lying next to it.

"One of the questions we'll ask first is whether these rocks represent a volcanic or sedimentary origin," said NASA deputy project scientist Katie Stack Morgan.


