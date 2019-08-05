Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Fake Messages for Sale of Property in Kashmir Go Viral After Scrapping of Article 370

Though the government announced its decision to repeal Section 370, it has not yet come into effect. The resolution is yet to be ratified in both houses.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fake Messages for Sale of Property in Kashmir Go Viral After Scrapping of Article 370
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Barely half a day since the scrapping of Article 370 that accorded the former state of Jammu and KAshmir "special status" by the Bharatiya Janata Party government, fake land and property sale messages offering buyers land in J&K started to circulate.

A particular text message that went viral offered land in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for 11.5 lakh INR. "Book your land at Kashmir Laal Chowk Rd from 11.25 lakh starting with GST. KASHMIR 370 removed. Limited stock! For more details call on 9019292918."

Many people reported on Twitter that they had received the text message on their phone soon after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revoking of Article 370, that prevented "outsiders" or non-Kashmiris from buying land or property in J&K or settle down there. The provision was ensured under Article 35A, adopted in the former state to ensure protection of the local population demographic of J&K, which stands repealed along with Section 370.

However, as a report in HuffPost found, the text message was not genuine. The number listed with the message belonged to a West-Bengal based restate company called Eden Realty that has worked on several projects in Bengal, including ones commissioner by the state government.

Upon inquiry, the organisation revealed that no such message for property sale in J&K was sent out by them. HuffPost quoted a company spokesperson as saying that the message was obviously fake as it was impossible to provide land in the location specified at the low rate being advertised.

This is not the only message that has been circulating.

propertu

Messages like this have been all over WhatsApp. News18 tried getting in touch with the online property sale platform and a spokesperson from the organisation denied that they had circulated such messages.

"Of course anyone can't buy property in J&K yet," she said. "As of now, only J&K residents can buy property there".

Though the government announced its decision to repeal Section 370, it has not yet come into effect. The resolution is yet to be ratified by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and until then its provisions do not come into effect.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram