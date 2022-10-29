Fake Mr Bean Has Finally Spoken After Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan in T20 WC 2022 Match

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by a stunning one-run win in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. While many have praised Zimbabwe for its outstanding performance, some have dubbed it “Mr Bean revenge”. The incident took place when Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter account posted some photos of the players prepping for the clash, to which a Zimbabwean Twitter user, Ngugi Chasura, replied, “As Zimbabweans, we won’t forgive you. You once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan. We will settle the matter tomorrow. Just pray that rain doesn’t save you.”

After much controversy and uproar, the Fake Mr Bean has spoken out about the incident and issued an official statement. The Pakistani Mr Bean recorded himself and went on to praise Zimbabwe in a video shared by Adam Theo on Twitter. He further mentioned his fondness for people from Zimbabwe, Pakistan, and other countries. In the video, he kept saying, “I love you Zimbabwe.” The fake Mr Bean was dressed exactly like the real one and was seen with his teddy bear. The caption also read, “Here’s the official statement from Pakistans Mr Bean”.

Here’s the official statement from Pakistans Mr Bean😂 pic.twitter.com/NOzgFmJ2SH — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 #RegisterToVote (@AdamTheofilatos) October 28, 2022

Earlier, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa also joined the ‘PAK BEAN’ trend and took a dig at Pakistan’s comedian Asif Muhammad, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016 while pretending to be the real Mr Bean. Mnangagwa wrote, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim”.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

Who is this Pakistan Bean?

Prior to the game, a Zimbabwean fan named Ngugi Chasura accused Pakistan of sending a ‘fake’ Mr Bean to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, back in 2016. He even vowed vengeance on the Asian country prior to the match. The so-called ‘PAK Bean’ is Asif Mohammad, a Pakistani comedian who looks almost identical to the original Mr Bean. PAK Bean and other artists reportedly performed at the Harare International Conference Centre in 2016, which was a huge flop show.

