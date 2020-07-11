BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Fake News, Anyone?': White House Left Red-faced for Quoting False Facts from Trump's Speech

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Netizens were quick enough to point out the host of incorrect facts and have been trolling the White House for promoting 'fake news'.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Share this:

"Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom and gave the world the telephone and the internet...."

You don't have to believe everything you hear, but what to do if such 'facts' come right down from the White House.

Twitter has been busy lately calling out the White House for tweeting lines from President Donald Trump's speech from Independence Day Mount Rushmore on July 3 which had a series of claims being accredited to America, but falsely.

The White House took to Twitter to write, "Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, and gave the world the telephone and the internet. We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American Astronauts on the Moon—and one day soon, we will plant our flag on Mars! — President @realDonaldTrump"

However, netizens were quick enough to point out the host of incorrect facts and has been trolling White House for promoting such "fake news".

On Thursday, Trump tweeted about increasing number of coronavirus cases in the US and said that the only reason the country had more cases than anywhere else in the world is because they were testing more. He said that millions of Americans had been tested and that if they reduced testing by half, the number of cases would go down. For emphasis, Trump used a common English phrase - "For the hundredth time." But there was an error - he wrote "1/100th", which means one by hundred whereas he probably meant to write "one-hundredth time".

Next Story
Loading