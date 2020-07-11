'Fake News, Anyone?': White House Left Red-faced for Quoting False Facts from Trump's Speech

"Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom and gave the world the telephone and the internet...."
You don't have to believe everything you hear, but what to do if such 'facts' come right down from the White House.
Twitter has been busy lately calling out the White House for tweeting lines from President Donald Trump's speech from Independence Day Mount Rushmore on July 3 which had a series of claims being accredited to America, but falsely.
The White House took to Twitter to write, "Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, and gave the world the telephone and the internet. We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American Astronauts on the Moon—and one day soon, we will plant our flag on Mars! — President @realDonaldTrump"
However, netizens were quick enough to point out the host of incorrect facts and has been trolling White House for promoting such "fake news".
Telephone. Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish— Tim@Home* #BLM (@Tim_McNulty) July 7, 2020
Atom first split in Manchester, England by Sir Ernest Rutherford
Internet, ok but that’s just the means of communication. World Wide Web invented by Sir Tim Berners-Lee
Electric motor patented by William Sturgeon from Lancashire
Rutherford (Kiwi) split the atom, Bell (Scot) invented the telephone, Berners-Lee (Brit) invented the WWW, ‘settling’ the Wild West=murdering the Native Americans, the 2 WWs not all yr own work. Otherwise you’re good to go. https://t.co/p6i4IwUdma— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 7, 2020
Dear @WhiteHouse, are you trolling him too now? https://t.co/wgsareabT0— Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) July 10, 2020
Wow. So many mistakes in one tweet.— Rob McCluskey ✊🌹😼 (@rob_mccluskey) July 6, 2020
Are there no history books in the white house library ?
Electricity. Hard to pinpoint one nation.— Rob Manuel - Follow @fesshole now! (@robmanuel) July 7, 2020
Splitting atom. Ernest Rutherford. New Zealander working in UK.
Phone. Alexander Graham Bell. Scottish.
Internet. USA. Although WWW was a Brit scientist.
WW2. Allies including USA. Russia did A LOT.
Wild West. You can have that one Don. https://t.co/TT0QbTzWKT
Woah, woah, some beg to differ!— The University of Manchester (@OfficialUoM) July 7, 2020
Find out more about how the atom was split: https://t.co/9NKeyIMsFh https://t.co/vhdcVwzcIs
LOOOOOOOOOL— Daniele Palumbo (@Danict89) July 7, 2020
Atom - Rutherford, a New Zealander.
Internet - Tim Berners-Lee, an Englishman.
Telephone - Alexander Graham Bell, a Scotsman.
The White House is always spot on https://t.co/Cs52C4Qm3Y
