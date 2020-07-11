'Fake News, Anyone?': White House Left Red-faced for Quoting False Facts from Trump's Speech

"Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom and gave the world the telephone and the internet...."

You don't have to believe everything you hear, but what to do if such 'facts' come right down from the White House.

Twitter has been busy lately calling out the White House for tweeting lines from President Donald Trump's speech from Independence Day Mount Rushmore on July 3 which had a series of claims being accredited to America, but falsely.

The White House took to Twitter to write, "Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, and gave the world the telephone and the internet. We settled the Wild West, won two World Wars, landed American Astronauts on the Moon—and one day soon, we will plant our flag on Mars! — President @realDonaldTrump"

However, netizens were quick enough to point out the host of incorrect facts and has been trolling White House for promoting such "fake news".

Telephone. Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish

Atom first split in Manchester, England by Sir Ernest Rutherford

Internet, ok but that's just the means of communication. World Wide Web invented by Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Electric motor patented by William Sturgeon from Lancashire — Tim@Home* #BLM (@Tim_McNulty) July 7, 2020

Rutherford (Kiwi) split the atom, Bell (Scot) invented the telephone, Berners-Lee (Brit) invented the WWW, 'settling' the Wild West=murdering the Native Americans, the 2 WWs not all yr own work.

Dear @WhiteHouse, are you trolling him too now? https://t.co/wgsareabT0 — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) July 10, 2020

Are there no history books in the white house library ? — Rob McCluskey ✊🌹😼 (@rob_mccluskey) July 6, 2020

Electricity. Hard to pinpoint one nation.

Splitting atom. Ernest Rutherford. New Zealander working in UK.

Phone. Alexander Graham Bell. Scottish.

Internet. USA. Although WWW was a Brit scientist.

WW2. Allies including USA. Russia did A LOT.

Wild West. You can have that one Don. https://t.co/TT0QbTzWKT — Rob Manuel - Follow @fesshole now! (@robmanuel) July 7, 2020

Find out more about how the atom was split: https://t.co/9NKeyIMsFh https://t.co/vhdcVwzcIs — The University of Manchester (@OfficialUoM) July 7, 2020

Atom - Rutherford, a New Zealander.

Internet - Tim Berners-Lee, an Englishman.

Telephone - Alexander Graham Bell, a Scotsman.



The White House is always spot on https://t.co/Cs52C4Qm3Y — Daniele Palumbo (@Danict89) July 7, 2020

