Fake or Real? Student Testing Diamonds on Teachers' Wedding Rings Goes Viral on TikTok

A student who goes by the handle named @jexif has shared a series of videos on the video-sharing platform TikTok, exposing fake diamond rings of his teacher.

In a compilation shared on YouTube, we can watch him checking the diamond in their rings one by one with the help of a machine. He then reveals if the diamond is a fake one or real. Most of these are engagement rings and it looks like the diamond tester can cause some serious damage to their relationships.

The video starts with the student asking his teacher if she has got a wedding ring. The teacher says "yes" and then the student uses his device to check the diamond. A worried teacher asks, “It’s real, right?” The student can be heard saying that it is fake. This shocks the woman who can be heard screaming ‘what’ later.

In the next part, with his diamond selector machine, he then starts checking three rings of another teacher. She had also placed a ring of another gem with the two diamond rings. The selector correctly beeped when it touched diamonds and did not when it touched the non-diamond ring.

He then goes on to check the bracelet too, which is also found to be made of real diamonds.

Part 4 video of the student shared on TikTok was liked by over 1.7 million users. He analyses the diamond in her wedding ring and it turns out to be fake.

The woman is obviously disappointed and calls her husband, questioning him about the authenticity of the diamond while the student is standing and is muffling his laughter. However, we don’t know how the conversation went because Jexif was asked to get out by his teacher.

The last part of the video features a teacher whose wedding ring was real but her anniversary ring (which apparently had three diamonds) turned out to be fake.

While the diamond selector of this student has reassured some women, it surely has caused some serious fights between his teachers and their husbands.