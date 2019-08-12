Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

'Fake, Sorry': Woman Says Chris Evans Is Her Number Neighbour, Actor Bursts Her Bubble

Since being posted, the tweet has received over 17 lakh likes and over two lakh retweets with people posting a series of comments on the same.

Trending Desk

August 12, 2019
'Fake, Sorry': Woman Says Chris Evans Is Her Number Neighbour, Actor Bursts Her Bubble
Since being posted, the tweet has received over 17 lakh likes and over two lakh retweets with people posting a series of comments on the same.
Loading...

One of the latest trends doing the rounds on social media is called the Number neighbour. For the unversed, it is a challenge where you text someone who has a number almost similar to yours.

However, there is only one condition, the person whom one is texting, should have the last digit one up or one below than the person's own number.

While there were many who got positive reactions after texting their numbers, there were yet others who encountered not-so-friendly results. However, one woman claimed she hit the jackpot when her Number neighbour turned out to be none other than Captain America Chris Evans.

However, her bubble of happiness was soon burst, right after Chris Evans took to Twitter and posted, "Fake. Sorry."

Since being posted, the tweet has received over 17 lakh likes and over two lakh retweets with people posting a series of comments on the same.

Chrissy Teigen too commented on the brutal nature of the tweet:

Here's how other reacted:

Recently, the actor was seen making a surprise visit to the police officers of Sudbury, which the cops posted on their social media page alongside a caption that highlighted how the actor had come to express his appreciation.

Chris Evans most recently appeared in The Red Sea Diving Resort, where Evans’ character, Ari Levinson, is the leader on a mission who is committed to doing the right thing, much like his Captain America avatar.

