Fake vs Fact: Did Two Suns Appear in the Sky Near US-Canada Border?

Were there two suns in the sky? A post on social media has been going viral for a few days now showing the ‘Hunter’s Moon’. According to this viral social media message, two suns appeared in the sky at the same time. But the post dates back to 2015 and is resurfaces on social media whenever there is a solar eclipse.

The post is fake, even though not photoshopped. The photograph shows an illusion of two suns in the sky caused by the presence of ice crystals in the atmosphere which happens below temperatures of -30℃. The sun gets reflected by the ice crystals which act like a mirror. On few occasions, an illusion of three suns is also created.





A similar news had surfaced in January 2019 with claims of two suns being seen near the US-Canada border. However, Hunter’s Moon, also known as Blood Moon, is a phenomenon in which the moon appears red. This happens when the moon is enveloped in the earth’s shadow and only little beams of sunlight are able to reach it. the lunar surface turns a shade of red, like blood.

