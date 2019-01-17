Trump Era Ends? Fake Washington Post Newspaper Announces Departure of the Donald

Hey @washingtonpost: Someone is passing out fake copies of the paper (top)? For comparison, a real issue of the Post below. pic.twitter.com/j7svhBDfJF — Adrienne Shih👩🏻‍💻 (@adrienneshih) January 16, 2019

Actual #FakeNews being spread around D.C. today. People handing out these fake @washingtonpost papers justify it by pointing to the date on the papers. They say they’re allowed to dream. pic.twitter.com/xY0eyD98pl — Mark Irons (@MarkIronsMedia) January 16, 2019

There are fake print editions of The Washington Post being distributed around downtown DC, and we are aware of a website attempting to mimic The Post’s. They are not Post products, and we are looking into this. — Washington Post PR (@WashPostPR) January 16, 2019

.@washingtonpost you might want to deal with the lady handing out fake copies of the Post outside Union Station. I tried to explain why this is problematic but she wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/pjohcCFSx7 — Ian Kullgren (@IanKullgren) January 16, 2019