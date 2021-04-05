Fakhar Zaman Received Standing Ovation from South African Management and Everyone Loved That

It’s not every day that you see a cricketer pile up 193 runs in a single ODI inning so when Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman did on Sunday at the Wanderers during the 2nd ODI, South African team management stood up and applauded. What made Zaman’s innings all the more special was that the batsman accumulated 193 while chasing South Africa’s target of 342, a record of its own. However, his towering knock was marred by a controversial run out effected by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who has since been facing flak for his “fake fielding" effort to get the centurion dismissed. Ironically enough, while de Kock was criticized by fans and experts for going against the “spirit of the game", his team management was widely praised after photos of the contingent applauding Zaman returning to the dressing room went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

Fans shared the special moment and called it the “photo of the day."

