buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Fakhar Zaman Received Standing Ovation from South African Management and Everyone Loved That
2-MIN READ

Fakhar Zaman Received Standing Ovation from South African Management and Everyone Loved That

Twitter screengrab / FOX.

Twitter screengrab / FOX.

While Quinton de Kock was criticized by fans and experts for going against the 'spirit of the game,' his team management was widely praised for acknowledging Fakhar Zaman's 193 with a standing ovation.

It’s not every day that you see a cricketer pile up 193 runs in a single ODI inning so when Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman did on Sunday at the Wanderers during the 2nd ODI, South African team management stood up and applauded. What made Zaman’s innings all the more special was that the batsman accumulated 193 while chasing South Africa’s target of 342, a record of its own. However, his towering knock was marred by a controversial run out effected by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who has since been facing flak for his “fake fielding" effort to get the centurion dismissed. Ironically enough, while de Kock was criticized by fans and experts for going against the “spirit of the game", his team management was widely praised after photos of the contingent applauding Zaman returning to the dressing room went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

Fans shared the special moment and called it the “photo of the day."

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the person who was the victim of the incident has responded and said that the runout was his fault.

“The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zaman as saying.
Tags
first published:April 05, 2021, 13:08 IST