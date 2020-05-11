Falguni Pathak Just Threw an Impromptu Concert For Neighbours During Lockdown

In a video that is going viral on social media, Falguni Pathak, the OG queen of Indie Pop was seen performing popular Bollywood songs and entertaining her neighbours from her balcony.

For 90s kids, Falguni Pathak continues to be a legend as she gifted us peppy songs like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Pal Pal Teri Yaad, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, Chudi and so on.

In the video going viral, Pathak can be seen singing from her balcony using a microphone as several of her neighbours cheer on. In this particular video, she is singing Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye, an extremely popular song from the 1971 movie, Anand.

Pathak's voice is as melodious as ever and a personal concert by the singer is just what people need to brighten up an otherwise monotonous evening during lockdown.

Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during Lockdown 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/xzaeZkOLxf — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 9, 2020

And her fans are loving it:

Lucky neighbours getting to listen to her freely for which we have to pay in good amounts. Good job Falguni entertaining people and making them stay at home — Praveen 🇮🇳 (@ArraPraveen) May 10, 2020

Babu Moshay 🙏🙏👌 — SaiRao (@MrSaiRao) May 9, 2020

Loved it. She hasn't changed at all since 2 decades — Ganesha (@LPanchaxari) May 9, 2020