CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#RajasthanCrisis#IndvsAus
Home » News » Buzz » Falguni Pathak vs Neha Kakkar Memes Trend on Social Media After Controversy Over Song
2-MIN READ

Falguni Pathak vs Neha Kakkar Memes Trend on Social Media After Controversy Over Song

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 13:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar. (Image: News18)

Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar. (Image: News18)

In a recent interview, Falguni Pathak opened up about Neha Kakkar remixing her song and said she doesn’t mind a remake but it has to be done with a lot of passion.

Neha Kakkar has been receiving a lot of flak for remixing Falguni Pathak’s iconic track, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, which she released under the name ‘O Sajna’. Not just this but even Pathak has expressed her displeasure and re-shared netizens’ posts criticising Neha. Also, in a recent interview, the popular and loved singer opened up about Neha remixing her song and said she doesn’t mind a remake but it has to be done with a lot of passion.

Amid all this chaos, netizens took to Twitter and started curating memes on the same. While a few are targeting Neha Kakkar, others are solely concerned about the song being recreated. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, earlier, Pathak said that she did not know the importance of owning music rights back then, otherwise it could have prevented such recreations. “I wish I was aware back then. Jab khud pe guzarti hai tab pata chalta hai. I regret that I didn’t know about it then, otherwise I would have definitely done something about it,” the singer told the publication.

Talking about remixes and recreations, she says that she is not averse to the idea but it has to be done with a lot of passion and the passion has to be only about creating good music. Everything else comes later, she added.

After Falguni Pathak expressed that she was upset with the remake, Neha took to social media to share a post that read, “For those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 26, 2022, 13:50 IST
last updated:September 26, 2022, 13:50 IST