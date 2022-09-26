Falguni Pathak vs Neha Kakkar Memes Trend on Social Media After Controversy Over Song

Neha Kakkar has been receiving a lot of flak for remixing Falguni Pathak’s iconic track, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, which she released under the name ‘O Sajna’. Not just this but even Pathak has expressed her displeasure and re-shared netizens’ posts criticising Neha. Also, in a recent interview, the popular and loved singer opened up about Neha remixing her song and said she doesn’t mind a remake but it has to be done with a lot of passion.

Amid all this chaos, netizens took to Twitter and started curating memes on the same. While a few are targeting Neha Kakkar, others are solely concerned about the song being recreated. Have a look for yourself:

T-Series recreates #FalguniPathak's iconic song with Neha Kakkar that too days before Navratri Garba fans right now: pic.twitter.com/w1EIRfgiqn — Unfiltered Indian (@Unfiltered_IND) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Pathak said that she did not know the importance of owning music rights back then, otherwise it could have prevented such recreations. “I wish I was aware back then. Jab khud pe guzarti hai tab pata chalta hai. I regret that I didn’t know about it then, otherwise I would have definitely done something about it,” the singer told the publication.

Talking about remixes and recreations, she says that she is not averse to the idea but it has to be done with a lot of passion and the passion has to be only about creating good music. Everything else comes later, she added.

After Falguni Pathak expressed that she was upset with the remake, Neha took to social media to share a post that read, “For those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!”

