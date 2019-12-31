Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Fallen WWII Soldier's Dog Tags Return Home after 75 Years

The identification tags Roger Taylor wore around his neck during his 22 months of Army service were presented during an emotional ceremony on Sunday in Beloit, the Canton Repository reported.

Associated Press

Updated:December 31, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fallen WWII Soldier's Dog Tags Return Home after 75 Years
Image for representation | Credit: AP

The identification tags Roger Taylor wore around his neck during his 22 months of Army service were presented during an emotional ceremony on Sunday in Beloit, the Canton Repository reported.

The ceremony was held at the Beloit Historical Society, where Col. Matthew Woodruff of the Ohio Adjutant General''s office presented the tags to Leland VanCamp, the historical society''s president.

Around 60 people attended, including Virginia Israel Bandy, now 94, who was engaged to Taylor when he was deployed.

“It''s an honor to be able to give this to your historical society to have one more thing and one piece of Beloit history that you can continue to preserve with the rest of the artifacts that you guys have been able to maintain,” said Woodruff.

Taylor, a replacement infantry soldier, had gone missing near Belgium and was later found dead there during the Battle of the Bulge. The necklace was found by a resident near the border of Belgium earlier this year, along with those belonging to several other American soldiers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram