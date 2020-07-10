'Falling For You' Takes a Literal Turn as Man's Proposal Has a Slip-Up

Proposing to your love for marriage is one of the most special moments in a person’s life. Many would assume the day to be straight out a fairytale. However, for a man based out of Michigan, things didn't go as smooth after he slipped on the sea shore.

According to a report published in Daily Star, Logan Jackson had taken his partner, Maria Gugliotta, to Lake Michigan in Grand Haven for proposing to her for marriage. But as luck would have it, he fell on his hips. However, this did not entirely ruin his plan as he soon after went on his knees with a box of ring in hand. Eventually, Maria says yes and the couple can be seen kissing each other.

The video of the incident has been shared by Maria on her Facebook profile. The clip, which was posted on July 5, has been liked by more than 300 people and is quite viral on the portal.

Captioning her unique proposal, she said, “He fell so hard he popped up with a ring!!! I’m so excited but first I have to stop laughing.”

Most comments on the posts have congratulated the couple. A person, who seemed to point out what went wrong wrote, “The first thing that went wrong was having both of ur handing in your pocket u should have left one out lol” another one wrote, “This is the best video ever lmao I watched this like 5 times haha best memories congratulations to you both”.